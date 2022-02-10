Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 196,506 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.37% of Old Republic International worth $168,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

