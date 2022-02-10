Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 26,229 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.37% of Leidos worth $184,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after buying an additional 320,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $110.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

