Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $166.12 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,294,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Ingersoll Rand worth $166,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on IR. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.