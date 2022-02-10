Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,465,356 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,625,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,465,356 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.62% of Marathon Oil worth $172,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 141,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 429.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 103,831 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 199.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $9,197,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $3,704,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

