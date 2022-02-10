Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,123 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of Iron Mountain worth $183,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRM opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

