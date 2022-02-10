Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 520,632 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,653,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.50% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $179,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,862,000 after buying an additional 473,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

