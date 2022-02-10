Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 5,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

DIISY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

