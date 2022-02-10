DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) versus Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Critical Analysis

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal N/A N/A N/A Riskified -66.74% -106.42% -27.97%

This table compares DLocal and Riskified’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $104.14 million 47.71 $28.18 million N/A N/A Riskified $169.74 million 6.91 -$11.35 million N/A N/A

DLocal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DLocal and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 5 4 0 2.44 Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50

DLocal currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.30%. Riskified has a consensus price target of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 191.86%. Given Riskified’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than DLocal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DLocal beats Riskified on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

