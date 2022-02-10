DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $128.16 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -220.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $228.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,074. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

