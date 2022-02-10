Donut (DONUT) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Donut has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $402,213.59 and $4,981.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.57 or 0.07119434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,951.64 or 0.99742242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00050033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.