Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dover by 116,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $204,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.76. 2,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $118.94 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average of $170.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

