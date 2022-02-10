Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.450-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

Dover stock traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $167.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,146. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.34. Dover has a one year low of $118.94 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

