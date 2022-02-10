Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.36.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. Doximity has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $102,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

