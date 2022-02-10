Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 4,769,761 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,971 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,769,761 shares during the quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of UiPath worth $39,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 134.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $269,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,660 shares of company stock worth $18,051,783.

PATH traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $38.14. 158,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.