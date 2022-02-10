Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 758,160 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,160 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

LFST stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 22,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,765. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

