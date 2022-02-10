Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives $18.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.72. 2,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

