DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

NYSE:DTE traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.71. 26,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

