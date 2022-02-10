Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

DLTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $450.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.84. Duluth has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

