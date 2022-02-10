Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Raises Dividend to GBX 37 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,329 ($17.97) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,347.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,348.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several research firms recently commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,400 ($18.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,685 ($22.79).

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

