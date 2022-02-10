Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 2,170 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Workiva were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after buying an additional 292,834 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,930,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after buying an additional 92,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -192.30 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $135.80.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

