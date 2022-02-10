Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 52,568 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 525.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,568 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $505.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

