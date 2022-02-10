Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.08 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $54.37 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

