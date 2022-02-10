Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 5,486 shares of company stock worth $266,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.14 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

