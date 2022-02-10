Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

NYSE:A opened at $144.44 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.