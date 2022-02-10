Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.05 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,886,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

NYSE:HWM opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

