Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,133,000 after buying an additional 350,773 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,157,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after purchasing an additional 144,932 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 891,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,979,000 after purchasing an additional 641,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

