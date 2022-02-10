Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Lessened by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,196,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043,695 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for 4.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $368,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.69. 62,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

