East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. East Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.