EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE EGP traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.25. 6,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.96. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

