eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 1.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 99,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,055. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,306 shares of company stock worth $833,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

