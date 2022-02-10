ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$9.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$6.00. 209,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.