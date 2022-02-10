ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ECN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.18.

ECN stock opened at C$5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.44. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

