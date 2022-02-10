Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

NYSE:EPC opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

