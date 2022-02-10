Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EPC opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

