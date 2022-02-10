Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.82 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.61. The company had a trading volume of 81,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.50. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,072 shares of company stock worth $18,405,127 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

