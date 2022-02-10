Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $110.64. 2,338,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,405,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.