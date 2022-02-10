Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $110.64. 2,338,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,405,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

