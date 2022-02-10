Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $131.09 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Electroneum has a market cap of $131.09 million and $258,720.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,912,913,021 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

