Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

NYSE:ESI opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

