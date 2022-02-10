Elevation Oncology, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Elevation Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $814,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

