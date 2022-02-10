Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 4.61.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

