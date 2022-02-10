Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ENTA opened at $64.79 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

