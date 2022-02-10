Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. 416,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

