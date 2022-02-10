Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENRFF. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.