Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $38.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Energizer by 890.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.