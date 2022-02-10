Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $38.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.
NYSE:ENR opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Energizer by 890.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.
