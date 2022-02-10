Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.38

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.38 and traded as low as C$8.68. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 1,117,978 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 38.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.