Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,431 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 42.2% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 32.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $545.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $571.73 and its 200-day moving average is $637.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $432.09 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

