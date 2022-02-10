Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Brunswick worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,976,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Brunswick stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.