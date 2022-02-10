Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 542.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 18.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $50,958,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79.

CONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

