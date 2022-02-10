Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,880 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of United States Steel worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $1,194,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $69,847,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE X opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $30.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

