Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.74 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $154.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

